MOL to launch accessible online platform for migrant workers in 2022

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) recently questioned Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) on the issue of fees illegally obtained by labor brokers, demanding that the flaws of the current system be improved so migrant workers can apply for all kinds of documents online by themselves, in order to eradicate the unhealthy trend of unscrupulous brokers charging illegal fees.

To this, Hsu promised to consider simplifying the application process by allowing migrant workers to apply online on their own, which is expected to be implemented in the first half of 2022 year.

Under the current regulations, an agent can only charge a “service fee” of NT$1,500 to NT$1,800 per month in transferring workers.

However, due to the lack of an online, multilingual platform and the cumbersome application process, migrant workers and employers are unable to apply for various documents on their own and have to rely on agents to handle the documents on their behalf.

This has also led some unscrupulous agents to take advantage of the information gap in the middle and illegally withhold migrant workers’ documents, such as employment permit letters, succession letters, abolition of employment and change of permit letters, and more,

in order to charge illegal fees, or else not allow migrant workers to change employers.

Legislators including Hung, Lin Chu-yin (林楚茵), Lai Pin-yu (賴品妤) and more, have been calling on the government to improve the matter in a press conference, and recently questioned the Minister of Labor again on the matter in the Legislative Yuan.

Hung pointed out that because migrant workers are unable to apply for replacement employment permit documents, unscrupulous agents are able to collect employment fees by withholding the documents.

In addition, the Ministry of Labor has previously encouraged migrant workers and employers to report broker agents who charge them in order to improve the problem, adding that there will be a NT$20,000 reward for successful report cases.

However, Hung pointed out that it was later discovered many of the people who collected the fees were not the agents themselves, but relatives appointed by the agents to collect the fees, which caused many to report the incident as the other party did not match the agent’s identity, and the local labor bureau could not identify the agent as the fee collector.

In response to the appeal, Hsu promised to improve the current application document mechanism, to study the employer and migrant worker-related documents, allowing them to apply and print online, and to send the relevant planning content and schedule to the Legislative Yuan, which is expected to be implemented in the first half of 2022.

The MOL will also provide a letter of explanation or guidance to the local labor authorities for their reference so that illegal cases of collecting labor fees by relatives or persons with certain relationships can be reported.