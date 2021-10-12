Taiwanese of all ages covered with new BNT registrations

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The number of new migrants and second-generation migrants in Taiwan have surpassed one million, and many have been closely following the availability of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccines in Taiwan.

According to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), the twelfth round of BNT will be open for registration to those aged 23 to 44.

The registration period will end on Oct. 13 so if you haven’t registered, be sure to do it as soon as possible.

From Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, if you’ve successfully registered, you will be asked to book your vaccination appointments, and the shots will be administered between Oct. 22 and Oct. 31.

The CECC also shed some light on the arrival of vaccines with CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) explaining that they are currently still waiting for another batch of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines, and further details will be announced as soon as they get more information.

As for Moderna vaccines, Chuang remarked that the tally as of press time is 1.13 million doses, adding that the CECC is currently planning to allow those under the age of 70 to receive the vaccines as opposed to the limitations announced on July 16.

The CECC also added that foreigners with an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC, 居留證), migrant workers and new migrants can register for the vaccines using their ARC numbers or National Health Insurance (NHI) card numbers.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛福部) further explained that there are no differences between newly issued numbers and those which were issued earlier.

As long as the NHI cards are still within the validity period, the foreign community can still register for vaccines through the government-established platform.