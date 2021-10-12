Are you a lucky winner of the domestic travel vouchers draw?

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Tourism Bureau drew 600,000 lucky winners for the domestic travel vouchers on Tuesday.

The vouchers are one of the several types of bonus vouchers issued by different ministries along with the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers (五倍券) which all Taiwanese citizens are eligible to receive.

According to the Tourism Bureau, the luck winners include those whose national ID card numbers end in “21, 32, 98, 67, 97, or 410.”

The weekly draws provide some excitement for locals with the end of the year coming up and many still having a few days to take leave from their work.

However, a woman recently took to the internet to ask what she should do if her ID card number matches those selected in this week’s draw, but she forgot to apply for the vouchers.

To her dismay, it was later revealed to her that there’s nothing left for her to do but wait for the next draw which will take place every Tuesday until Nov. 2.

According to CNA, a total of 2.4 million travel vouchers will be provided to citizens through four different draws.

It has been reported that after the completion of the first draw, lucky winners have received a text message at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday to alert them, as well as provide an online platform for users to log into for further inquiry.

The winners can log into the platform by entering the last four digits of their phone number, ID, or alien resident certificate number. They will then receive a QR code for use after the log-in is deemed successful.