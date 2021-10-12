Police investigating shooting at post office in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police investigated a shooting Tuesday at a post office in an historic neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, the third high-profile shooting in the region in weeks.

The shooting occurred at the post office branch in the Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis, but authorities did not immediately release any details.

The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon. Federal authorities were also on the scene.

It comes after other shootings in the Memphis area in recent weeks have raised concerns. The franchise owner of a sushi counter inside a Kroger grocery store fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others before killing himself on Sept. 23, investigators said. A week later, a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded inside a Memphis school and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter.

On Oct. 18, 2010, two mail workers were fatally shot during a robbery at a post office in the rural West Tennessee town of Henning. The post office was named in honor of the slain employees last week.