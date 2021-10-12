Trump allies call for 'audit' of 2020 results in Michigan

LANSING, Mich (AP) — Protesters echoing former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election demanded a “forensic audit” of the results during a rally Tuesday at the Michigan Capitol.

Since Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 3 percentage points in Michigan nearly a year ago, Trump and his supporters have been asserting — without evidence — that mass fraud robbed Trump of victory.

Trump had encouraged attendance at the event, which followed a similar rally at the state Capitol in June. Speakers included Trump-backed candidates for Michigan offices, secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo and attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno, who have repeated Trump’s baseless allegations of fraud.

About 300 people attended the event, according to Michigan State Police First Lt. Darren Green.

Speakers called for a “forensic audit” like the one in Arizona, which after six months of review reflected that Biden did indeed win the state. A Republican-led legislative committee has said there was no widespread or systemic fraud in Michigan.

Michigan is one of a handful of battleground states where Trump allies continue to demand further review of the election.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has said over 200 audits have been performed, ensuring a secure election.

The “big lie” that the election was not secure could undo policies that allowed the highest voter turnout for a general election in decades, Benson said.

Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.