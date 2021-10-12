Upsets dominate 4th round at Indian Wells; Swiatek out

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Upsets dominated the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday, with three top-five seeds getting dismissed in straight sets.

No. 2 Iga Swiatek, the highest remaining women’s seed, lost to No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3. Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was upset a day earlier, when she lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 7-5.

American Jessica Pegula routed No. 5 Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-1.

U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez had five double faults in losing to Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4). Rogers knocked out world No. 1 Ash Barty in the third round at last month’s Open before falling to eventual champion Emma Raducanu in the fourth round.

On the men’s side, American Taylor Fritz beat No. 5 Matteo Berretini 6-4, 6-3. Karen Khachanov defeated No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta 6-0, 6-4.

No. 6 Casper Ruud survived the onslaught of upsets, outlasting Lloyd Harris 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Jannick Sinner advanced via walkover against American John Isner.

___

