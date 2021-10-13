Coronavirus claims unexpected victim: Ambassador Theaters cinema

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Arts and cultural centers in Taiwan restricted their public activities in the first half of the year, before shutting down operations in the third quarter amid the spike in local coronavirus infections.

Despite recent improvements, the outbreak has claimed an unexpected victim – the Ambassador Theaters cinema (國賓影城) at the Breeze Center (微風廣場) located on Taipei’s Fuxing South Road. The popular destination will close in late October after screening thousands of major Hollywood blockbusters over two decades.

The cinema chain owner made the announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday. “We sincerely appreciate the support and recognition from audiences in Taipei over the past 20 years,” the cinema chain operator announced in a press release. “We look forward to seeing you again in the future.”

The last screening at the popular theater is set on Monday, Oct. 25. The same was true at Ambassador cinema at GlobalMall in Zhonghe District, New Taipei at the end of 2020.

If you already booked tickets for later this month, Ambassador Theaters said your rights will be protected. You can use any tickets bought at discount rates at any other Ambassador Theaters outlet around Taiwan.

Ambassador Theaters still owns two other cinemas in Taipei, three in New Taipei, one in Taoyuan, one in Tainan, two in Kaohsiung, one in Pingtung and one on the outlying island of Kinmen.

Moviegoers living in the area shouldn’t be sad about the unexpected news for all that. Chinese-language media reported that seven to eight potential tenants, including theater operators and international luxury brands, have already expressed an interest in leasing the space.