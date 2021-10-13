Tainan’s annual ‘General Roar’ music festival returns this October

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Tainan City government announced that the long-awaited “General Roar” Tainan Summer Musical Festival (台南將軍吼 音樂節) will take place on Oct. 23 for two days this year.

Due to the pandemic situation in previous months, the music festival was postponed indefinitely; however, the Tainan City government has allowed the festival to commence this month, though they have limited the attendees to 3,500 people per set.

If you intend to head to Tainan’s Jiangjun Fishing Harbor for the festival, remember to sign up beforehand, as name-based systems are still in place.

This year’s music festival is set to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24, and the musical guests include Nine One One (玖壹壹), Waa Wei (魏如萱), GBOYSWAG (鼓鼓呂思緯), Julia Wu (吳卓源), Andrew Tan (陳勢安), Janice Yan (閻奕格) and many more.

In addition, a six-minute fireworks show is scheduled at the end of the show on Oct. 24, making it a highly-anticipated spectacle.

Tainan City mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) called on everyone in Taiwan to vacation in the city as a special voucher issued by the Tainan City government will be gifted through hotels and resorts in the city, which can help travelers save up to NT$3,000.

So for those who still have a few days’ leave to use and are looking for a place to spend their Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers, Tainan makes for a pretty appealing travel destination.