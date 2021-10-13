Taiwan maintains zero domestic cases for second straight day

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported zero local cases, four imported COVID-19 infections, and no deaths for the second straight day on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,313.

According to the CECC, the imported cases include three men and one woman aged between 20 and 60. They had traveled from the Philippines (case 16420), the U.S. (case 16421, case 16422), and Indonesia (case 16423).

They all had entered Taiwan between Sept. 17 and Oct. 1 and had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights.

As of press time, 16,313 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,676 imported cases, 14,583 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 110 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 846 people have died.