1.36 million doses AZ vaccine arrive in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced that another 1.36 million AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines will arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon.

As with previous batches, the vaccines are scheduled to arrive at Taoyuan International Airport, and after the customs clearance procedures are completed, will be directly transported to the designated cold storage logistics center for a follow-up inspection and sealing operations.

The CECC pointed out that the Taiwanese government had previously signed a contract for 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the AstraZeneca Company on Oct. 30, 2020.

Up to now, more than 6.38 million doses have arrived, including 117,000 doses on March 3, 626,000 doses on July 7, 560,000 doses on July 15, 582,000 doses on July 27, 524,000 doses on Aug. 12, 265,000 doses on Aug. 27, 595,000 doses on Aug. 31, 458,000 doses on Sept. 10, 640,000 doses on Sept. 17, 656,000 doses on Sept. 30, and the eleventh batch of 1.36 million doses arriving today.

The vaccines provided this time are packaged in multiple dosage forms (10 people per bottle), which will need to be stored in an environment of 2-8 ℃, the CECC said.

According to clinical trials, each person needs to be given 2 doses and the validity period for this batch will last until Jan. 31, 2022.