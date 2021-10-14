新住民搭大眾運輸很慌恐？北捷「搭乘禮儀」籲低頭族看路｜Stop ‘twalking’ on Metro Taipei!

【看CP學英文】當我們鋼搬遷到一個新國家時，我們的行為也會有所改變，特別是我們與當地人交談、互動方式都會有些微的轉變。

We set standards for how we conduct ourselves when moving to a new country, especially the way we talk, move or interact with locals.

當然，大部分的通勤者都很有禮貌，不過再次提醒外籍人士搭乘大眾交通運輸工具上下車等禮儀也無妨。

Of course, most commuters are perfectly polite, but it doesn’t hurt to remind foreign straphangers what’s generally acceptable when moving in or out of a packed train in Taipei.

台北捷運公司報告表示2021年一月至八月間，有73名通勤乘客因為邊走邊滑手機而釀成意外、跌倒受傷。

According to the Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC, 臺北捷運), also branded as Metro Taipei (Taipei MRT), 73 commuters hurt themselves on the subway system while “twalking” — texting while walking really slowly — between January and August 2021.

台北捷運也因此推出了新海報呼籲民眾走「路要看路 不要邊走邊滑手機」、「專心行走，保障人機兩命」。

Metro Taipei has since rolled out a poster campaign on this subject, stressing that “looking at a screen while walking imperils one’s own safety and that of fellow passengers.”

這是這次活動的核心內容，因為每兩個跌倒的乘客中就有一人當時邊走邊滑手機。同時，還有25名乘客因同樣的原因遭碰撞而受傷。

That’s the core aspect of this campaign as one in two people involved in falls were twalking at that time. Another twenty-five passengers were hurt collaterally for the same reasons over the same period.

如果你不想在通勤時被絆倒，台北捷運公司邀請你好好利用手機為那些上下車的乘客開一條路。如果你因為需要讓他人下車而必須先站到車廂外，那先將手機拿或放好，站出車廂外再站進來就好，非常簡單！

If you don’t want to trip while commuting, Metro Taipei is inviting you to make good use of your smartphone and free the path of those getting off or entering the train. If you need to exit the train for others to get out, put your phone away and do it, and then simply jump back on. Simple!

將座位讓給較年長的乘客或孕婦也是遵循相同的禮儀。這是世界搭乘大眾交通運輸工具禮儀的一部分，但超越硬性規定，自動自發地做出此舉動更是令人敬佩。

The same is true for giving up your seat to an elderly or pregnant passenger. It’s an obvious rule of transit etiquette worldwide but going above and beyond that rule is even better.

在此再提供另一個例子：當你走進或走出車廂時，可以向為你讓路的乘客給一個善意的小手勢或說聲「謝謝」；這一簡單的小小舉動總是能讓他人心情更好。

Here’s another example: when you walk your way in or out of the train, give a quick wave and even mouth the words, “Thank you” to other fellow passengers. This small act is always appreciated.