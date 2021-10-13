Pamela weakens after hitting Mexico, heads toward Texas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Pamela weakened to a tropical depression Wednesday after slamming into Mexico’s coast as a hurricane, though forecasters warned that its rainy remnants could cause flooding in parts of Texas and Oklahoma in the coming days.

Pamela made landfall early Wednesday on Mexico’s Pacific Coast about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of the resort and port city of Mazatlan, where civil defense officials said wind and rain caused minor flooding but did little damage.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s winds had fallen to about 35 mph (55 kph) by late afternoon. It was centered 255 miles (415 kilometers) northeast of Mazatlan and moving northeast at 28 mph (44 kph).

Forecasters said the depression was likely to dissipate by evening, but could still bring “considerable flash and urban flooding … across portions of central Texas and southeastern Oklahoma.”