Boozman raises $1.1M during quarter for reelection bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s campaign said Wednesday it has raised more than $1.1 million over the past three months for his reelection bid.

The campaign for the two-term senator from Arkansas said it has more than $2.7 million cash on hand. Friday is the deadline for campaigns to file their quarterly reports with the Federal Election Commission.

Boozman’s campaign said it spent $245,602 during the quarter that ended Sept. 30.

Boozman, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010, faces several challengers in next year’s Republican primary. They include Jake Bequette, a former NFL and Arkansas Razorbacks player, and Jan Morgan, a Hot Springs gun range owner.

Natalie James and Dan Whitfield are seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination to challenge Boozman.

Boozman’s campaign said it raised more than $1.9 million over the past two quarters.

“I am grateful to the people of Arkansas for the tremendous support and confidence they have shown my campaign since announcing for re-election in March,” Boozman said in a statement.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Boozman’s reelection bid in March.