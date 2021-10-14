Eight imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported eight imported COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,321.

No local cases and no virus-related deaths were otherwise reported, the CECC added.

According to the health officials, the imported cases include six men and two women aged between 10 and 50. They had traveled from the U.S. (case 16424, 16425), Ukraine (case 16426), the United Arab Emirates (case 16427), the Philippines (case 16428, 16430, 16431), and Indonesia (case 16429).

They had entered Taiwan between Sept. 29 and Oct. 12 and had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights.

As of press time, 16,321 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,684 imported cases, 14,583 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 110 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 846 people have died.