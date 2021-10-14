kindergarten kids to wear face masks in yearbook photos: New Taipei

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Although Taiwan has managed to keep the number of local COVID-19 infections as low as possible, New Taipei City has decided to maintain all precautionary measures to prevent any possible outbreaks.

As some kindergartens have begun the process of taking photographs to include in yearbooks for graduation students, many new migrant and local parents alike have questioned whether children can take their face masks off for the photos.

In response, New Taipei City Deputy Mayor Liu Ho-jan (劉和然) announced on Wednesday that according to epidemic prevention guidelines, face masks must still be worn at all times, and can only be taken off when eating or drinking.

Therefore, Liu explained that if kindergartens have started taking graduation photos, the regulations must still be adhered to, meaning face masks must still be worn for the photographs.

He added that the restrictions may be adjusted or changed in the future, and suggested schools push back their dates for making their yearbooks as Taiwan’s pandemic situation turns optimistic.

However, for kindergartens who insist on making their yearbooks now, parents may just have to come to terms that their child’s smile will be altogether covered in this year’s photos.