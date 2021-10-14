產業缺工！勞動部研擬鬆綁移工入境　打完2劑疫苗者優先開放 | Fully vaccinated migrant workers first to benefit from Taiwan’s relaxed border control

【看CP學英文】台灣因應疫情邊境控管趨嚴，包括外國專業人才和移工都被禁止入境，也造成在台移工人數跌破70萬，各個產業都出現缺工的呼聲。因應各產業需求，勞動部表示將跨部會討論適度鬆綁移工入境，研擬好配套後再向指揮中心提案。

Taiwan has tightened border control in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and foreign professionals and migrant workers have been banned from entering the country, causing the number of migrant workers in Taiwan to fall below 700,000 which led to a shortage of workers in various industries.

In response to the needs of various industries, the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) said that it will discuss the situation in inter-ministerial meetings to appropriately relax the ban of entry of migrant workers, and will present a proposal to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) after it has prepared the supporting measures.

立法院衛環委員會於13日邀請勞動部、衛生福利部、經濟部等針對「武漢肺炎（COVID-19）疫情期間我國就業安定措施之推動情形暨勞工紓困措施之落實狀況與成效檢討」進行專題報告，勞動部長許銘春會前接受媒體聯訪時也針對移工禁令問題進行回應。

The Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee of the Legislative Yuan (社會福利及衛生環境委員會) invited the MOL, the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛生部), and the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) to give a special report on the “Promotion of Employment Stabilization Measures during the COVID-19 Epidemic and Review of the Implementation Status and Effectiveness of Relief Packages and Measures” on Wednesday.

MOL Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) also responded to the issue of the ban on migrant workers in a press meeting before the event.

許銘春指出，勞動部正在和相關部會研議有條件重啟移工入境方案，這涉及來源國管理以及入境後強化落實防疫措施。源頭管理部分目前計畫以「完整施打疫苗者」優先開放入境，入境前後都要做PCR篩檢、入境後也要進行14天防疫自主管理等，研擬好配套措施後會向指揮中心提案。

Hsu pointed out that the MOL and relevant ministries are discussing the conditional re-opening of the migrant workers’ entry program, which involves the management of the worker’s country of origin and the strengthening of the implementation of epidemic prevention measures after entry.

She added that they are currently planning to prioritize the entry of “fully vaccinated persons” and will require them to take PCR tests before and after entry, as well as 14 days of self-health management after entry.

After the proposal is complete, Hsu ensured the public that they would present it to the CECC as soon as possible.

我國自去年12月因應印尼疫情嚴峻禁止該國移工來台，讓高度仰賴印尼看護的長照出現人力短缺的情形；今年5月19日又因國內本土疫情延燒，暫緩未持有我國有效居留證非本國籍人士入境，也讓所有移工全面停止入境，造成產業缺工情形加劇。

Since December 2020, Taiwan has strictly prohibited Indonesian migrant workers from coming to Taiwan in response to the severity of the epidemic situation there, leaving a shortage of manpower for long-term care that relies heavily on Indonesian migrant workers.

On May 19, 2021, as the COVID-19 outbreak worsened in Taiwan, the entry of non-nationals who do not hold a valid residence permit in Taiwan was suspended, and the entry of all migrant workers was completely stopped, resulting in a worsening labor shortage in the industry.

根據勞動部統計數據，在台移工人數在2018年9月底突破70萬人，但受疫情邊境管制影響，今年7月跌破70萬人，8月也持續下降，降至69萬9154人。

According to statistics provided by the MOL, the number of migrant workers in Taiwan exceeded 700,000 at the end of September 2018, but fell below 700,000 in July and continued to decline to 699,154 in August 2021 due to epidemic border control.