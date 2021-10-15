影／柬埔寨新住民來台成小廚神　克服語言障礙成料理老師｜Cambodian migrant teaches Taiwanese how to make tasty dishes from home country

【看CP學英文】「食物」和「語言」是幫助新住民在陌生的環境下與台灣產生連結的兩個要素，然而，對許多剛來台的新住民而言，卻也可能成為一個難以克服的障礙。

“Food” and “language” are two critical elements that can help new migrants bond with a place, but can also pose as a seemingly antagonistic force when you move to a new place for the first time.

這樣的處境，對於親身體驗過的新住民孫雅雯來說很能感同身受。從柬埔寨搬來台灣的她一向都對烹飪懷抱興趣，抵台後也幸福的在新北市找到新住民姊妹給她溫馨的支持，並努力與同住家人一起克服語言障礙。

Sun Ya-wen knows exactly the importance of both from her personal experience of moving from Cambodia to Taiwan. Luckily, having always been a great cook, she found a warm, welcoming committee in New Taipei City and overcame her language barrier with help from her new family.

在與The China Post訪談中，孫雅雯分享道，她目前來台已有20年之久，這也是為什麼如今她的中文會話聽起來與本地人沒兩樣。

Speaking to The China Post, Sun delved into her story explaining that she has been in Taiwan for 20 years now which accounts for her impeccable Chinese-language speaking abilities.

然而，她並不是一直都如此。孫雅雯說她透過父母親介紹認識現任老公，嫁來台灣後卻感到有些迷惘。

However, this wasn’t always the case, Sun said. After being introduced to her husband through their parents, she journeyed to Taiwan and found herself at a loss.

機智的她決定善用環境，開始看電視上播的連續劇，以更快的學習中文。

Resourceful as she was, she immediately began watching TV soaps and dramas to try and understand Chinese.

善良的公公也致力於幫助她，並鼓勵她不要自己窩在房間內獨自看電視。他們之後便會一起坐在客廳看劇，而公公也會時常考她劇情或對話看看她是否有看懂。

Her kind father-in-law wanted to help her and asked that she not watch TV alone in her room; instead, they would watch TV together and he would often question her the content or dialogue to see if she understood.

如果她表示不太理解，公公會貼心的解釋劇中到底發生了什麼事。

If she didn’t, her father-in-law would patiently explain what the characters said.

後來公公也幫她報名了夜補班，而孫雅雯也非常感激當時細心的老師，幫助她更有效率的學習中文。

Soon after, Sun’s father-in-law helped enroll her into a night class where the teacher’s thoughtful gesture also touched Sun greatly and helped her learn Chinese efficiently.

除此之外，雅雯對於烹飪的熱情也讓她在台北101當上廚師，讓她有機會專精於製作西式料理。

In addition, her passion for cooking also landed her a job as a chef at Taipei 101 where she worked for some time, making mostly western dishes.

隨後，她加入了新北市板橋新住民家庭服務中心，製作烹飪影片創造來自家鄉的美食，更能與家鄉有所聯繫。

She later joined the New Immigrant Family Service Center in Banqiao District, and connected more with her roots, creating cooking videos making cuisine from her home country.

談到台灣與柬埔寨料理最大的差別時，孫雅雯認為東南亞料理不可或缺的醬料為魚露，而台灣主要的美食較常使用醬油。

According to Sun, the must-have condiment for most Southeast Asian dishes is fish sauce while she acknowledges that Taiwanese dishes mostly rely on soy sauce.

台灣因為在五月初疫情持續惡化以致指揮中心宣佈三級警戒，新北市板橋新住民家庭服務中心邀請了幾位新住民幫忙製作烹飪小短片教那些因疫情被困在家的人煮一些料理。

As the pandemic situation worsened in Taiwan during May 2021, the family service center asked her and a few other new migrants to make cooking videos to teach others who may be stuck at home with nothing to do.

孫雅雯分享收到的回饋都非常正面，很多人也會在留言區大讚她製作的料理非常美，更有人回家自己嘗試後發現也能做出一樣色香味俱全的料理。

Sun said the feedback she received was mostly positive with many praising her beautiful dishes; some also tried their own hand at making them and were happily surprised to find that they were able to re-create the dishes themselves.

如今，雅雯在國高中及國小擔任柬埔寨語老師，同時也是柬埔寨語的通譯，更在板橋新住民中心擔任通譯及志工，持續的與家鄉保持連結。

As a Cambodian language instructor for numerous schools in Taiwan, and a Cambodian language interpreter and volunteer at the family service center, Sun keeps her cultural heritage close to her heart.

同時，她也表示很期待未來可以在家庭服務中心製作更多烹飪影片，鼓勵大家多多關注。

Meanwhile, she is looking forward to making more Southeast Asian dishes for the New Immigrants Family Service Center and welcomes everyone to join in on the fun.