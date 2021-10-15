Taiwan reports four imported cases, tally at 16,325

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported four imported COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,325.

No local cases and no virus-related deaths were otherwise reported, the CECC added.

According to the health officials, the imported cases include one man and three women aged between 10 and 40. They had traveled from Indonesia (case 16432), the U.S. (case 16433), the Philippines (case 16434), and Mongolia (case 16435).

They had entered Taiwan between Oct. 1 and Oct. 13 and had all submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights.

As of press time, 16,325 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,688 imported cases, 14,583 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 110 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 846 people have died.