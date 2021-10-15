配戴哪一種口罩效果最佳？美專家點出必備幾點｜What type of mask should I wear?

【看CP學英文】根據最新的醫學新知，專家們會推薦配戴哪種口罩呢？

What’s the latest advice on the type of mask I should wear?

美國衛生單位表示這一切都要依情況而定，但他們呼籲不管哪一種口罩都應該要確實的遮住口鼻，並要符合臉部大小，不要有空隙讓病毒入侵。

It depends on your situation, but health officials say it should cover your nose and mouth, and fit snugly so there aren’t any gaps on the sides of your face.

美國疾病管制暨預防中心(CDC)也表示應該挑選有兩層以上、上方有鼻樑片的口罩，以預防空氣從上方竄出。他們同時也建議將口罩拿起來看看能不能遮光；若可以，代表此種布料比較容易過濾掉小粒子。

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says to pick masks with two or more layers and a nose wire to prevent air from leaking out the top. It suggests holding your mask up to check if it blocks light, which means the fabric will probably filter out more particles.

如果希望多一層保護，專家也建議戴兩層口罩或是將口罩搭配「口罩外框」以確保沒有縫隙。

If you want added protection, experts also suggest wearing two masks or pairing them with a mask fitter to ensure they don’t leave any gaps.

加州大學柏克萊分校 (University of California, Berkeley)環境衛生科系助理教授蘿拉．鄺(Laura Kwong)表示選擇一個舒適的口罩也非常重要，因為這樣你才會想要配戴它。

It’s also important to find a mask that’s comfortable so you actually wear it, says Laura Kwong, an assistant professor in environmental health sciences at the University of California, Berkeley.

美國CDC後來也有更新建議，提議若產量足夠，民眾也可以購買拋棄式N95口罩。這類的口罩被公認最有效隔絕病毒粒子。美國CDC先前宣佈此種口罩應該留給前線醫療人員，然產量因後期有增長，建言也隨之改變。

If supplies are available, people can opt for disposable N95 masks for personal use, the CDC says in updated guidance. Such masks are considered most effective at blocking virus particles. The agency had previously said N95 masks should be reserved for health care workers, but supplies have since expanded.

對於有聽力障礙的民眾，美國CDC表示可以選擇透明口罩，或是中間有透明塑膠片的布口罩。衛生單位指出透明的醫療口罩應優先提供給需要的醫療人員和病人。

For people who are deaf or have hearing difficulties, alternative face coverings such as clear masks or cloth masks with clear plastic panels are recommended. Health officials say transparent medical masks should be prioritized for health workers and patients who need them.