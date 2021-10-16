No. 1 Georgia's PAT streak ends with miss vs. Kentucky

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia’s record extra-points streak of 363 ended Saturday when Jack Podlesny missed a PAT against Kentucky.

After the Bulldogs scored a touchdown to increase their lead to 30-7, Podlesny was wide right with the kick.

That snapped an NCAA-record streak that stretched to 2014 and involved six kickers. Podlesny had been perfect on 71 PATs before his miss.

The streak was started by Marshall Morgan, who was followed by Patrick Beless, William Ham, David Marvin, Rodrigo Blankenship and Podlesny.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25