No more face masks when exercising outdoors: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Sunday that the public will no longer be required to wear face masks when exercising outdoors.

In addition, those taking personal or group photos indoors will also be exempt from wearing face masks as long as no related symptoms are apparent and social distancing is possible.

The CECC added that though the pandemic situation has somewhat stabilized in Taiwan, the level 2 epidemic warning will be in place from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1 until further notice.

As for karaoke bars, dance halls, nightclubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, and other businesses listed among the eight types of public venues must still remain closed, the CECC said.

Though face masks wearing regulations have been relaxed, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) reminded everyone that they should still keep a spare face mask on their person just in case.