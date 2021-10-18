Kaohsiung Steelers head Wu Tong-chiao resigns

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kaohsiung Steelers (高雄鋼鐵人) head Wu Tong-chiao (吳同喬) announced on Monday that he was resigning from the position, effective immediately.

Citing irreconcilable differences with the previous and incumbent board of members, Wu thanked fans for their support in the past years and for their enthusiasm in the initial stages of the team’s creation.

He added that as a fellow Kaohsiung local, he wishes the best for the city, and thanked those who expressed concern in recent days.