Taiwan welcomes three ‘zeros’ with no COVID-19 cases or deaths

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported no local infections, imported COVID-19 cases or deaths on Monday, maintaining the tally of confirmed cases at 16,337.

According to Taiwan CDC Director-General Chou Chih-haw (周志浩), this marks the first “three zeros” reported in 193 days, since April 8, 2021.

He called on the public to continue their efforts in protecting themselves and preventing the further spread of the virus.

Health officials present at the CECC press conference all wore “+0” face masks with Formosan Black Bears printed on them to celebrate the milestone.