Taiwan welcomes three ‘zeros’ with no COVID-19 cases or deaths

By Vivian Hsiao, The China Post, Taiwan |
CECC health officials wear "+0" face masks to celebrate no local, imported cases or deaths on Monday. (Photo courtesy of NOWnews)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported no local infections, imported COVID-19 cases or deaths on Monday, maintaining the tally of confirmed cases at 16,337.

According to Taiwan CDC Director-General Chou Chih-haw (周志浩), this marks the first “three zeros” reported in 193 days, since April 8, 2021.
Face masks with Formosan Black Bear printed on them and a huge “+0” sign were distributed during the press conference. (Photo courtesy of NOWnews)
He called on the public to continue their efforts in protecting themselves and preventing the further spread of the virus.
Health officials present at the CECC  press conference all wore “+0” face masks with Formosan Black Bears printed on them to celebrate the milestone.