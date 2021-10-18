Health Minister hints of mixing vaccine shots in November

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Sunday that though details are still being discussed, the possibility of mixing AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines with mRNA-type vaccines will rise in November.

According to Chen, the mRNA-type vaccines include Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccines, though he explained that the decision will depend on the arrival of vaccines in Taiwan.

As many experts have claimed that the best combination is getting AZ and Moderna shots while the worst is getting two BNT shots, Chen explained that further discussion is needed from medical experts before a final decision can be made.

Chen revealed that judging by current circumstances, the possibility of mixing vaccines starting in November is becoming quite likely.