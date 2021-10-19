Second round of travel voucher lottery draws see 600,000 more lucky winners

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Tourism Bureau drew another 600,000 lucky winners for the domestic travel vouchers on Tuesday for the second time.

Five sets of numbers were chosen, and those whose ID numbers end in 87, 04, 40, 29, and 71 will receive a text message alert at 5 p.m. today to notify them of their win.

According to the Tourism Bureau, around 603,388 will receive the vouchers.

The winners can log into the platform by entering the last four digits of their phone number, ID, or alien resident certificate number. They will then receive a QR code of NT$1,000 for use after the log-in is deemed successful.

The domestic travel vouchers can be used between Nov. 1 2021 till April 30, 2022.

At the latest, applicants can apply on Oct. 29, and the last lottery draw will take place on Nov. 2, 2021.