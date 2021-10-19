One local infection, five imported confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one local infection and five imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,343.

According to the CECC, case 16451 is a man in his sixties who had sought medical help on Oct. 17 after developing a fever a day earlier.

He was hospitalized after testing positive for the virus, and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC has listed 12 possible contacts so far, among which four are under quarantine, and eight are under self-health management. Health authorities are still looking into others that may have been in contact with the man to determine the source of the infection.

Meanwhile, five imported cases were reported today including four men and one woman aged between 10 and 70.

They had traveled from the U.S. (case 16448, 16452), the United Arab Emirates (case 16449), the Philippines (case 16450), and Malaysia (case 16453).

They had entered Taiwan between Oct. 5 and Oct. 17 and had all submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights.