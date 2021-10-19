Vaccine shots administered abroad won’t be listed in yellow card: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) clarified on Tuesday that vaccine shots administered abroad should not be listed in the vaccination “yellow cards” provided by the Taiwan government.

According to CECC deputy commander Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), the yellow cards, also known as the “COVID-19 Vaccination Record” card, will only note the vaccines administered in Taiwan and granted EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) by the central government.

People who were vaccinated abroad should keep their own vaccination certificates issued by foreign countries, Chen added.

The announcement came after recent reports indicated a Taiwanese businessman who recently received two doses of vaccines in China, was allowed to document the vaccination on his yellow card.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) assured the public that the vaccination record would be remedied, and the two doses received abroad would be taken off the businessman’s yellow card.

The CECC added that the types of vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO, 世界衛生組織) among the EUL (Emergency Use Listing), including AstraZeneca (AZ), Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT), Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, and Sinovac, can be added after receiving the shots in the National Immunisation Information System (NIIS, 全國性預防接種資訊管理系統) and will be regarded as effective doses.

However, as vaccination records listed in the NIIS will not be transferred and documented on vaccination cards issued by the Taiwanese government, the CECC reminded those that were vaccinated abroad to keep their foreign records as the basis for follow-up medical consultation or examination.

In addition, those vaccinated by “COVID-19 vaccines that are not EUL approved by the WHO”, will be regarded as not vaccinated, regardless of whether one or two doses have been administered.

For those who have been vaccinated by non-EUL-approved vaccines, the CECC recommends giving it 28 days before getting another vaccine shot approved by Taiwan.