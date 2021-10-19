Kaohsiung residential building fire claims 3 new immigrants’ lives

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Mainland Affairs Council (大陸委員會) reported that three of the 46 killed in the Kaohsiung residential building on Oct. 14 are new immigrants from China.

The fire, which broke out in the early morning hours at the Cheng Chung Cheng Building (城中城大樓) claimed 46 lives, making it the most severe fire in Taiwan in the past 30 years.

Through the investigation conducted by the National Immigration Agency (NIA, 移民署) with various organizations, the Mainland Affairs Council and the Association for Tourism Exchange Across the Taiwan Straits (ATETS, 海峽兩岸旅遊交流協會) helped notify family members in China.

The victims include Chinese new immigrants surnamed Wu, Chou, and Lin, the latter who was staying with relatives having recently married a Taiwanese man.

Government units will contact their respective families in Taiwan, and the ATETS and other units will assist families from China to travel to Taiwan.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), as well as Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), went to Kaohsiung to offer condolences to the injured and their families, and oversee the disaster relief situation.

A spokesman for the NIA added that whether the victim is Taiwanese or a new immigrant is of no difference; the government will do all they can to, and dispatch all units to give full rescue assistance.