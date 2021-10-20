No PCR testing needed for travelers from these five Taiwan airports

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese who are itching to travel may want to set their sights on locations nearer to the nation, making offshore islands the perfect choice for most.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA, 民航局) under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC, 交通部) announced on Tuesday evening that starting from Oct. 21, those flying to offshore islands from Taipei Songshan Aiport, Taichung International Airport, Chiayi Airport, Tainan Airport, and Kaohsiung International Airport will not need to undergo PCR testing.

The CAA explained that these passengers would only need to fill out health declaration cards to board the plane, though they can still be denied entry if they display any symptoms.

A spokesperson for the CAA further remarked that due to the severe pandemic situation this year, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) had previously regulated that screening stations have been installed at five airports in the outlying islands such as Penghu, Kinmen, and Mazu.

The CECC had then announced that PCR screening services for passengers will be provided from June 2.

Those who do not display any relevant symptoms but have experienced similar symptoms within the past 14 days will need to be screened at airports; in addition, passengers can also ask to be screened if they feel the need.

At present, as the epidemic situation stabilizes, offshore island counties such as Penghu, Kinmen, and Lienchiang County have canceled the compulsory screening of passengers after arrival.

After further evaluation, the CECC decided to suspend the operation of the screening stations of the five airports.

The airports have cooperated with the planning and announcement as well as sent personnel on the spot to help publicize the latest, relaxed regulations to passengers.