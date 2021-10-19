Temperatures to fall under 18 degrees in Taiwan tomorrow: meteorology expert

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) reported on Wednesday that starting tomorrow, temperatures will fall to below 18 degrees celsius in Taiwan.

According to Wu, as the cold front approaches, showers are to be expected in the northern and eastern areas of Taiwan.

From Friday to Sunday, northeast monsoons will increase, leading to a further drop in temperature in most areas while the rain will fall in areas north of Miaoli, northeastern areas, and eastern areas.

Central Taiwan will also experience short, abrupt bursts of showers, while southern areas will be less affected by the cold front.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) also reminded everyone that temperatures will remain low in the early hours and after sundown, so jackets are advised for those working late or rising early.