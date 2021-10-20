境管嚴格移工進不來　台電大潭電廠專案引進863名移工 | Datan Power Plant invites 863 new migrant workers

【看CP學英文】台灣邊境管制未鬆綁，外籍移工和外國專業人才目前仍無法入境，造成產業缺工問題。

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, Taiwan’s border control is still in place, which means foreign migrant workers and foreign professionals are still unable to enter the country. This in turn is causing a shortage of workers in various industries.

不過，台電大潭電廠增建燃氣複循環機組發電計畫工程申請專案引進863名外國工作人員，目前廠區已經有409人。台電董事長楊偉甫表示預計10月、11月還會再分別入境200名移工。

However, the application for the project to build additional gas-fired combined-cycle units for power generation at Taipower’s Datan Power Plant has brought in 863 foreign workers, with 409 already arrived and working.

Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) chairman Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) announced that another 200 migrant workers are expected to arrive in October and November as well.

近2年營造業重大職災頻傳，勞動部將2021年訂為營造業減災年，要求勞檢機構增加檢查次數。

As the past two years saw many major occupational accidents in the manufacturing industry, the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) has designated 2021 as the year of “disaster reduction” in the construction industry and is requiring labor inspection agencies to increase the number of inspections.

勞動部部長許銘春14日率隊前往台電大潭電廠勞檢新建工程，檢查共計違反22項、停工2處、罰鍰新臺幣27萬元，主要違反內容為高處作業未設置防墜設施及移動式起重機外伸撐座沉陷等。

MOL Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) led a team to inspect the new construction project of Taipower’s Datan Power Plant on Oct. 14, and uncovered a total of 22 violations, halted work at two locations, and fined the company around NT$270,000.

The main violations were the failure to set up fall protection installations for high-level operations and the sinking of the outer support seat of mobile cranes.

對於勞檢結果，台電董事長楊偉甫表示，台電一定會逐項落實改善。

In response to the results of the inspection, Yang said that the company will definitely implement improvements item by item.

針對媒體現場詢問缺工問題，楊偉甫則表示，在移工全面禁止入境後，大潭工程以專案申請863名移工，目前廠區已經有409人。

Regarding the media’s on-site inquiries about the shortage of workers, Yang said that after the total ban on the entry of migrant workers, the Datan Project applied for 863 migrant workers on a project basis, and there are now 409 people working in the plant.

在接下來的10月、11月將陸續再入境2批人，各約200名移工，屆時也都會遵守相關防疫規定。他也指出，廠區引進的並非全為藍領移工，也有專業外國技師。

In October and November, two more groups of about 200 migrant workers will enter the country, and they will comply with the relevant epidemic prevention regulations, Yang added.

He also pointed out that the factory did not merely invite blue-collar migrant workers, but professional foreign technicians as well.

針對產業缺工問題，勞動部長許銘春強調，勞動部正跨部會研議有條件重啟移工入境方案，擬優先開放「完整施打疫苗者」入境，研擬好配套措施後會向指揮中心提案。

In response to the shortage of workers in the industry, the MOL is currently conducting an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss a proposal to relax COVID-19 prevention measures and allow the entry of migrant workers, with priority given to those who have received the vaccine.