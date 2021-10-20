Atlanta police: 2 dead in shooting inside luxury high-rise

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say two people, including a suspected gunman, are dead after a shooting at an apartment building in Atlanta’s midtown neighborhood early Wednesday.

Police got calls of a shooting in the building shortly before 3:30 a.m. and officers responded within five minutes, Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant said during a news conference. They immediately engaged in a shootout with the man, who was shooting at them, he said.

Police also found a woman dead inside an apartment. Bryant said it appears the man and woman knew each other.

“We have one individual that is deceased inside the apartment, and the person that we believe is the assailant also has been killed,” Bryant said.

Local media reported that residents were told to stay in their apartments in Atlantic House, a 32-story luxury high-rise with two rooftop pools that’s one of the city’s tallest residential buildings.

Police had closed streets around at least four square blocks of office and apartment buildings in response to the gunfire. The heavy emergency response included an armored vehicle, an ambulance and multiple squad cars with officers carrying long guns. Police even used a drone to assess the scene.

Police closed off West Peachtree and Spring streets between 10th and 14th streets, causing headaches for morning commuters.