為什麼桃園有這麼多移工，成為移工聚居重鎮？｜The reason behind rising number of migrant workers in Taoyuan revealed!

【看CP學英文】在台灣的移工已突破71萬，而新住民和新住民二代更超過百萬，在台灣所有城市之中，全台聚集最多移工的地區，分別是桃園市、台中市、新北市。

The number of migrant workers in Taiwan has exceeded 710,000, and the number of new residents and the second generation new immigrants has exceeded one million.

Among all the cities in Taiwan, the areas with the largest number of migrant workers in Taiwan are Taoyuan City, Taichung City, and New Taipei City

桃園市位居移工聚集之冠，時常可以在桃園市內的車站如中壢車站的站前聚集移工。

Taoyuan City ranks first with the most migrant workers, and it’s quite common to see migrant workers gathering in front of bus and train stations in Taoyuan City, such as Zhongli Station.

為什麼桃園會有這麼多移工呢？ 從歷年數據來看，全台灣的外籍移工有將近1/6的移工選擇在桃園就業。

So, why are there so many migrant workers in Taoyuan? According to data accumulated over the years, nearly 1/6 of the foreign migrant workers in Taiwan choose to work in Taoyuan.

細分桃園移工工作的產業類別，其大多是產業外籍勞工，只有1/5的外籍移工在社福產業工作，佔桃園移工總數中的少部分。

Diving deeper into the industrial categories migrant workers work in Taoyuan, one can see that most of them are industrial workers, and only 1/5 of the migrant workers work in the social welfare industry, accounting for a small part of the total number of migrant workers in Taoyuan.

主要原因為因應「3K行業專案」及2013年新增的「外加就業安定費附加外勞數額」，間接推動廠商僱用更多移工。

The main reason is that in response to the “3D Project” (“Dirty, Dangerous, Difficult”) and the newly added additional “Employment Stabilization Fee” available for migrant workers in 2013, the government promoted the employment of more migrant workers.

再來，桃園是全臺第一工業科技大市，臺灣五百大製造業中有超過三分之一在桃園設廠，工業產值常居全臺之冠，桃園擁有三十二個報編工業區，從傳統產業到高科技產業，涵括了物流、光電、高科技、航太、汽車零件、綠色能源及傳統產業等產業聚落。

Furthermore, as Taoyuan is one of the top industrial technology cities in Taiwan, more than one-third of Taiwan’s top 500 manufacturing industries set up factories in Taoyuan, and its industrial output value often ranks first in Taiwan.

Taoyuan has 32 industrial zones, ranging from traditional industries to high-tech industries, including logistics, optoelectronics, high-tech, aerospace, auto parts, green energy, and traditional industries.

最後，桃園市有著東南亞商圈，光桃園火車站前後站就有40幾家東南亞商店，同時有東南亞超市INDEX、VnEx，桃園中平商圈宛如美國的中國城，是台灣新移民、移工的聚集地。

Lastly, Taoyuan City has a Southeast Asian business district. There are more than 40 Southeast Asian shops near Taoyuan Railway Station alone.

In addition, Taoyuan is also home to Southeast Asian supermarkets like INDEX and VnEx. The Taoyuan Zhongping Commercial District is just like Chinatown in the United States and is a gathering place for new immigrants and migrant workers in Taiwan.

其實，對台灣來說，移工在當地的消費和活動也是帶來很龐大的商機，扣除繳交仲介費和寄回家的錢，日常生活費和休閒娛樂費都在桃園，若以桃園11萬名移工計算，一年上看79億元。

In fact, for Taiwan, the consumption and activities of migrant workers in the local area also bring huge business opportunities. After deducting the intermediary fees and the money sent home, the daily living expenses and leisure and entertainment expenses are all spent in Taoyuan. If you calculate the 110,000 migrant workers in Taoyuan, it will cost around NT$7.9 billion a year.

許多跟移工密切相關的非營利組織，也都設置據點在桃園，例如桃園群眾協會。

Many non-profit organizations closely related to migrant workers also set up their bases in Taoyuan, such as the Serve the People Association (桃園群眾協會).

非營利組織「桃園市群眾服務協會」（以下簡稱桃群）自從 2014 年起開始第一線的移工救援工作，旗下三間庇護中心也致力協助照顧落難的移工媽媽及寶寶。

Serve the People Association began its frontline rescue work for migrant workers in 2014, and its three shelter centers are also committed to helping care for migrant mothers and babies in distress.

除此之外，政府單位桃園新住民聯合服務中心就設在距離桃園火車站僅五分鐘的桃園市新住民文化會館，並且歡迎所有有難題的新住民、移工前往該處解惑，或是選修進修課程，讓自己能學習更多之外，也能交到知心的好朋友。

In addition, the government-run, Taoyuan City New Immigrant Families’ Service Center (桃園新住民聯合服務中心), is located at the Taoyuan New Residents Cultural Club, which is only five minutes away from the Taoyuan Railway Station.

All new residents who need help are welcome to head over there to resolve their problems or take further courses so that they can learn more courses and make new friends.