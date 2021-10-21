Taiwan reports two imported COVID-19 cases from U.S., Myanmar

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported two imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,349.

No local COVID-19 cases or deaths were reported today, the CECC said, adding that the imported cases are from the U.S. (case 16458) and Myanmar (case 16459).

According to the CECC, case 16458 is a Taiwanese woman in her twenties who had submitted negative test results and boarded a flight from the U.S. on Oct. 6, heading back to Taiwan. After testing negative for the virus at the airport upon arrival, she was asked to undergo mandatory quarantine at a hotel and reported coughing symptoms on Oct. 17 after thinking the temperature of the air conditioning in her room was set too low.

She was tested on Oct. 19 when her quarantine period ended and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC has listed one possible contact so far and they are currently asked to practice self-health management.

Meanwhile, a Taiwanese man in his sixties also recently returned from Myanmar after living there long-term.

He boarded a flight on Sept. 24 and submitted negative test results as well; on arrival, he underwent quarantine at a government-run facility.

On Oct. 7, as his traveling companion (case 16393) tested positive for the virus, he was asked to quarantine as a possible contact. He was then tested on Oct. 20 after his quarantine period ended and the infection was confirmed today.

One possible contact has been listed by the CECC and is currently undergoing quarantine.