影／越南學生因疫情選擇來台　大談兩岸教育各有所長｜Same language, but different: Vietnamese student shares diverse education approaches in Taiwan and China

【看CP學英文】全球疫情持續升溫，台灣相對成功的守住疫情不持續擴散也成為世界多國關注焦點，也因此吸引了許多外籍生開始申請前來台灣就讀的獎學金。

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on, Taiwan’s relatively successful management in curbing further spread of the virus has attracted students from all over the world to apply for scholarships here.

蘇英俊就是其中一位申請來台讀書的學生。疫情爆發後，蘇英俊成功地成為中山大學國際經營管理碩士生。

To Anh Tuan (蘇英俊) is one of the students who applied to study in Taiwan when the pandemic broke out and is currently a student of the IBMBA program at the National Sun Yat-sen University (國立中山大學).

蘇英俊與The China Post和四方報在訪談中分享道他如何愛上中文這個語言，YouTube頻道的創立，和突如其來的轉變讓他來到了台灣就學。

Speaking to The China Post and 4-Way Voice, To Anh Tuan explained how he first fell in love with the Chinese language, the creation of his YouTube Channel (mat hoat hinh), and the sudden turn of events that brought him to Taiwan.

根據蘇英俊所述，因為越南的家鄉恰好位在中國南方的邊境處，他在蠻早得時候就開始對中文感到興趣。由於家鄉的所在位讓他經常與中國人有所接觸，讓他覺得中國的經濟發展很好，並決定開始學中文。

According to To, his love for the Chinese language started quite early as his hometown was situated near the borders of southern China. Due to its unique location, he came in contact with many Chinese people and was impressed by China’s fast economic growth.

蘇英俊便在2015年大學時期選擇中文當外語主修，並在課堂上間接的了解中國、港、澳、台的教育。

In 2015, he chose Chinese for his foreign language class in college, and through the class, became familiar with the education system of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

因為希望能更深入的學習並了解華人文化，蘇英俊爾後選擇申請去中國當交換生，並在2019年以留學生的身分創立了YouTube頻道：mat hoat hinh(卡通臉)。

Wishing to be more immersed in his learning process, To applied for an exchange program to China in 2019 which led to the start of his YouTube Channel: mat hoat hinh.

起初，YouTube頻道主要是為了親朋好友所設立，讓他紀錄在中國留學的日常生活和旅遊。

Initially, the YouTube channel was merely for his and his family and friends’ benefits, as he would document his daily life and travels in the videos.

透過這個頻道，他將在國的點點滴滴分享給在越南的家人，讓他們知道他過得很好。

In this way, he could record his experience of studying abroad and let those he cared about know that he was doing great.

蘇英俊更是希望透過影片紀錄自己的青春，老了之後才能好好回顧這時期的快樂時光。

To also anticipated that the videos would serve as a great way to remember the fun days he used to have when he got older.

然而，2020年因疫情突然的爆發，中國關閉邊境，據蘇英俊所述，至今仍未開啟。

However, when the pandemic broke out in 2020, China closed its borders, and according to To, hasn’t reopened it since.

因此，他開始將目光轉向台灣並開始準備所需文件。

Therefore, To Anh Tuan set his sights on Taiwan and began preparing for his journey.

選好學校後，蘇英俊開始拍片紀錄他準備的過程，包括申請獎學金等流程，吸引許多家鄉的越南粉絲觀看。

Having chosen his ideal school, To began posting videos documenting the process of applying for scholarships in Taiwan which attracted many Vietnamese viewers back home.

他解釋道入境手續因疫情的關係變得格外複雜，並點出「以前只要有錢就可以搭機赴台，但是現在不可能。」

如今他需要準備更多的文件，確保自己前來台灣前有先打完疫苗，並在抵台後在指定飯店隔離。

He explained that the arrival procedures were further complicated by the pandemic, adding that as opposed to before when nearly everyone who could afford a plane ticket could come to Taiwan, he now had to prepare even more documents, make sure to get vaccinated before coming here, and quarantining at a local hotel.

蘇英俊透露隔離期間其實很無聊，但因為已經開學了，他白天可以上網課，而晚上大多為複習課程和與家人聊天的時間。

To revealed that the quarantine process was quite boring, but as school had started, he could attend classes online and study in the evenings.

在台灣上課的過程讓他意識到台灣和中國的教育方式有明顯差別。

In taking the classes in Taiwan, he realized some major differences between the education styles of Taiwan and China.

蘇英俊表示，「到台灣之後我覺得我會要慢慢習慣台灣的中文，跟中國那邊有點不一樣；有些發音﹑用詞﹑語法，跟我學過的有點不一樣。」

To said, “After arriving in Taiwan, I think I will need to slowly get used to the Chinese language here, which is not quite the same as China. Here in Taiwan, some of the pronunciation, word usage, and grammar is a little different from what I had learned.”

他提到對於想要學中文的人，自己比較推薦中國的教法，因為他們「發音很標準」，課程比較全面並較注重語法。

He remarked that if someone wanted to learn Chinese, China’s education style would be a great fit as they placed great emphasis on making the pronunciation as clear as possible, and classes are more grammar-oriented in addition to being more comprehensive.

另一方面，台灣的課程更重視的是實踐性，而這對蘇英俊而言，更是重要。

However, Taiwan’s courses placed more emphasis on practicality, which to To, is also very important.

相較於中國的教學方式，他在台灣的課程沒有期末考；取而代之的為團隊合作、團隊工作、演講和口頭報告，以及田野調查。

As opposed to China’s theoretical approach, To said his classes in Taiwan had no final exams; instead, every class that he has would need him to rely on teamwork, group projects, presentations, and fieldwork to pass.

蘇英俊認為台灣的教學方式比較適合自己的個性，也比較符合他未來的發展方向。

For To Anh Tuan, he felt Taiwan’s teaching style better fit his personality and suited his future plans more than that of China’s.

隔離期間，蘇英俊更有機會嘗試台灣料理，並分析到台灣的口味比較甜。

During quarantine, To also had the chance to taste Taiwanese dishes and remarked on the “sweeter flavor” of local feeds.

他解釋道因為自己當時在中國讀書時在四川的成都，已經習慣了當地普遍香辣、麻辣的口味。

He explained that as he had been studying in Chengdu, Sichuan when he was in China, he had become accustomed to the hot and spicy flavor prevalent in the dishes there.

「我已經習慣了那種味道，但是現在比較偏甜味，然後比較清淡。」

“I had gotten used to the taste, but now the dishes here are sweeter and lighter,” To said.

他同時也點出廁所設備的差距，因為台灣僅提供乾衛生紙供他人在如廁後使用，讓他坦言自己需要一些時間適應。

He also noted the difference in restrooms claiming that merely using dry toilet paper to clean up afterward was something he had to get used to as well.

蘇英俊非常期待解隔離的那一天，並表示他第一件要做的事就是逛逛校園因為當時他在選學校時就是看上中山大學附近的好山好水來做選擇。

Looking forward to being “released” from quarantine, To is excited to explore the campus, as he had chosen Sun Yat-sen University in large part due to its beautiful surrounding scenery.

目前而言，他認為台灣風景多美麗或文化、社會的特色，大家都可以在網路上找到。但有一個是只能來台灣才能感受到就是台灣人的熱情和好客。

His journey so far has led him to come to the revelation that anyone can look up pretty pictures and good features of Taiwan’s nature and society, but only by actually coming here and experiencing life here in Taiwan can you actually feel the hospitality and kindness of Taiwanese people.