Health head hints at AZ-BNT vaccine mix and match next month

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Thursday that those who received the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine as their first dose for more than 10 weeks, could soon apply for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as their second dose.

Speaking at a Legislative Yuan meeting, the minister added that the option is due to be made available to people of all ages and may begin in early November.

Chen revealed that previous meetings with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP, 衛福部傳染病防治諮詢會預防接種組) concluded that those in priority groups one to three who have received the AZ vaccines as their first dose can be vaccinated with mRNA vaccines as their second dose.

The interval between the two doses should be at least 8 weeks, Chen said.

Chen added that frontline medical staff who have exceeded ten weeks after receiving their first dose of AZ vaccines will be eligible to receive Moderna vaccines as their second shot.

The Health Minister added that depending on the epidemic situation and vaccine status, the 13th round of the vaccine reservation platform will be designed to allow some who have been vaccinated with the first dose of AZ vaccine for more than 10 weeks to be eligible to sign up for BNT vaccines as their second shot.

Chen estimated that the mixing of vaccines will be available in early November.