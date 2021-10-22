Three #Instaworthy spots that will make you fall in love with Taoyuan!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Stress and hefty workloads are something we all understand during the weekday. That’s why weekends are the best time to recharge!

It is often said that basking in Mother Nature’s warm embrace is the best remedy when it comes to relaxation. Thus, why not put down your phones and iPads, get off from your cozy sofas and embark on a refreshing journey into the wild?

Sikou Suspension Bridge

Sikou Suspension Bridge is the longest suspension bridge in Taiwan and the difference between the bridge height and the water level can reach a staggering 23 meters, making it a safe yet thrilling walk.

Standing from the highest point of the bridge, you’ll surely be astounded by the panoramic view of the river and the reservoir. No place can beat this bridge when you’re depressed and need an emotional “pick-me-up.”

How to get there?

Address: No. 8, Zhongshan Rd., Fuxing Dist., Taoyuan City

Phone: 03-382-1878

Sanmin Bat Cave

A huge natural cave in the valley – Sanmin Bat Cave— has recently received rave reviews from social media users. The gorgeous nickname, “Water Curtain Cave,” was given to the Cave because of the trickling spring, running down from above.

An interesting fact is that the red soil inside the cave is the remnant of bats’ feces. Even though no bats currently inhabit the cave nowadays, you can still picture the shocking number of the creatures just from the amount of “soil” left behind.

How to get there?

Location: Wuliao River, Fuxing Dist., Taoyuan City

Sankeng Ecological Park

Most everyone in Taiwan, including just-arrived foreign expats and new migrants, is familiar with the “Shimen Reservoir.”

Sankeng Ecological Park is situated on the bank of the Shimen Reservoir and serves to preserve the untainted ecological system; thus, creating a rich ecosystem and a prime leisure space for residents.