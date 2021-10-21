Biden returning next week to campaign with McAuliffe

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to return to Virginia for his second campaign stop with fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe as the state’s closely watched race for governor enters its final stretch.

McAuliffe’s campaign announced Thursday that the two would appear together on Tuesday, a week before Election Day, at a park in Arlington.

The president will be the latest in a long list of high-profilesupporters and surrogates to visit the commonwealth on McAuliffe’s behalf as he seeks a second term in office. Polls have indicated a tight race against former private equity executive and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin.

Biden previously campaigned with McAuliffe in northern Virginia in July, speaking to a crowd of about 3,000 people. Since then, the president’s approval rating has slumped after a slew of challenges, including the harried and deadly evacuation from Afghanistan.

“McAuliffe said himself Biden is unpopular in Virginia, so it’s got to hurt knowing he is reduced to relying on him to save his sinking campaign,” Youngkin spokesman Matt Wolking said in a statement, referring to remarks McAuliffe made on a video call that surfaced earlier this month.

Many Republicans say the shifting winds may boost Youngkin and the rest of the GOP ticket. Also on the ballot this year are races for attorney general, lieutenant governor and all 100 seats in the House of Delegates.

The Youngkin campaign has previously not responded to questions from The Associated Press about whether former President Donald Trump, who lost to Biden in Virginia by 10 percentage points, has been asked to campaign with Youngkin or on his behalf.

Election Day is Nov. 2, and early voting runs through Oct. 30.