Nevada governor found at-fault in weekend crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was found at-fault, and he and another driver were each ticketed for traffic infractions following a two-car crash during the weekend in Las Vegas, according to a police report.

The Democratic governor, who was driving alone without a security detail, and the 30-year-old woman driving the other vehicle were each treated for minor injuries after the Sunday afternoon crash at a busy intersection several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip, according to an accident report released Wednesday.

Sisolak, 67, was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic. The woman was ticketed for speeding.

Sisolak’s Lexus SUV turned left at a traffic signal on a flashing yellow arrow into the path of the woman’s Nissan Sentra, which police said had a green light.

The woman was not identified. Police said the crash was captured on surveillance video from a business near the scene.

The governor’s SUV spun around and crashed into landscaping while the Nissan struck a traffic signal pole, knocking it over.

A sobriety test was administered to the woman, but not to the governor, police said. No signs of impairment were observed.

Sisolak’s office said Thursday the crash occurred “while the governor was on his way to a family member’s home” and referred questions to Las Vegas police and Nevada Highway Patrol reports.