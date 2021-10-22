Falcons DE Dante Fowler (knee) placed on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler was placed on injured reserve Friday and will miss at least three games.

Fowler was initially ruled out of Sunday’s game at Miami with a knee injury. The team then said he was going on IR.

If healthy enough, he would be eligible to return to the active roster for the Nov. 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s not clear when Fowler was injured. The Falcons were off last weekend after beating the New York Jets in London.

Fowler started the first five games for Atlanta (2-3). He has two sacks, two forced fumbles, three quarterback hits and a total of 12 tackles.

The Falcons also listed cornerback Avery Williams as doubtful vs. the Dolphins with an ailing hamstring.

