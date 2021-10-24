Northern Taiwan expects heavy rainfall and dropping temperatures: CWB

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) announced that due to the influence of the northeast monsoon on Monday, the weather in various places is much cooler in the mornings, with Northern Taiwan seeing 19 and 20 degrees, and other places at 21 and 22 degrees.

Continuous rains in the north and northeast are expected as well, and heavy rainfall is predicted at the north coast of Keelung, the northeast region and the Greater Taipei mountainous areas.

At present, the CWB has issued a heavy rain forecast for New Taipei City and Keelung City.

The CWB added that there is a chance of locally heavy rain on the north coast, and called on the public to be mindful of landslides, rockfalls, and streams in mountainous areas.

Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), a professor at National Central University’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences, explained that the latest forecast shows the coming week will see the weather changing slightly depending on the water vapor and the cold air the northeast monsoon carries.

The monsoon is expected to weaken on Wednesday and the weather will become drier in the latter half of the week, Wu added.