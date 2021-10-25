印尼政府積極招手　邀鴻海、Gogoro投資電動車與電池產業｜Hon Hai, Gogoro set to help Indonesia with EV development

【看CP學英文】鴻海集團23日發布聲明表示，董事長劉揚偉與Gogoro創辦人陸學森22日下午在台北與印尼投資部長巴赫理（Bahlil Lahadalia）進行短暫會晤。三人就未來在印尼投資佈局進行討論，巴赫理積極邀約鴻海以及Gogoro到印尼投資電動車，並且祭出相關獎勵措施。

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) issued a statement on Saturday announcing that Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) and Gogoro founder Horace Luke (陸學森) had a short meeting with Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia in Taipei on Oct. 22.

The three discussed their future investment plans in Indonesia, and Bahlil enthusiastically invited Hon Hai (also known as Foxconn) and Gogoro to invest in electric vehicles (EV) in Indonesia while also offering relevant incentives.

綜合媒體報導，鴻海聲明指出，印尼投資部長巴赫理在會晤時表示相當期待鴻海與Gogoro能到印尼投資，並且將祭出相關獎勵措施，支持鴻海未來到印尼投資事宜。巴赫理表示，若富士康在印尼投資，將能轉變經濟、創造附加價值，讓電池產業從上游至下游的發展能遵循正確途徑。

According to Chinese-language media, Hon Hai’s statement indicated that during the meeting, Bahlil said he was looking forward to Hon Hai and Gogoro investing in Indonesia and would offer relevant incentives to support Hon Hai’s future investment in Indonesia.

Bahlil said that once Foxconn invests in Indonesia, it could transform the economy, create added value, and allow the battery industry to follow the right path from upstream to downstream development.

巴赫理表示，電池產業是印尼政府未來建設綠色經濟和可持續藍色經濟的政策重要方向，印尼方面機與鴻海接觸，希望藉由鴻海的電動車實力，協助印尼產業轉型。巴赫理表示，「印尼政府認為合作是建設和發展電池產業的主要關鍵之一。」

The battery industry is an important direction for the Indonesian government’s future policy of building a green economy and a sustainable blue economy, Bahlil said.

He expressed hopes that with Hon Hai’s collaboration, Indonesia can use Hon Hai’s electric vehicles to help the country’s industrial transformation.

“The Indonesian government believes that cooperation is one of the main keys to building and developing the battery industry,” said Bahlil.

巴赫理指出印尼是相當適合投資電池生態系統的地點，因為印尼擁有自然資源作為原材料的優勢、更公平的基礎設施發展，而中產階級的增長以及有潛力的人口，能成為生產高的勞動力和蓬勃的市場。

Bahlil noted that Indonesia is a good location to invest in battery ecosystems because of its natural resources of raw materials, more equitable infrastructure development, and a growing middle class with a potential population that can become a productive workforce and a thriving market.

劉揚偉坦言，正計劃在印尼建立一個綜合性的電池和電動車產業，將研發電動汽車以及電動機車。而陸學森也認為，未來使用電動車的趨勢無可避免，且將會在這十年內發生。

Liu acknowledged that they are currently planning to establish an integrated battery and electric vehicle industry in Indonesia, which will develop electric vehicles and scooters.

Luke added that he believes the future trend of electric vehicles is inevitable and will happen within this decade.

鴻海於今年 6 月宣布與 Gogoro 共同簽署合作意向書（MOU），雙方在技術與生產上形成策略夥伴。這項合作讓 Gogoro 能透過鴻海的高科技製造實力，提升電池交換技術及智慧電動機車生產的能力與規模。

In June 2021, Hon Hai announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Gogoro to form a strategic partnership in technology and production.

This partnership will allow Gogoro to leverage Hon Hai’s high-tech manufacturing capabilities to enhance the capabilities and scale of battery switching technology and smart electric vehicle production.

根據了解，這一次的會面是由印尼政府提出，巴赫理親自來到台灣，除了當面進行交流之外，還帶來印尼總統佐科威的口信，表達對鴻海的重視。巴赫理也收到鴻海的Model C電動車模型做為禮物，並強調很希望把實車帶到印尼。

According to media reports, the meeting on Oct. 22 was proposed by the Indonesian government and Bahlil came to Taiwan in person.

In addition to the face-to-face communication, he also brought a message from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, expressing their respect for Hon Hai.

Bahlil also received a Model C electric car model from Hon Hai as a gift and joked that he would like to bring the actual car back to Indonesia.