Top business leaders to join Monte Jade Association 20th anniversary

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Monte Jade Science & Technology Association of Taiwan (台灣玉山科技協會), an important platform for technology industry exchange in the global Chinese community, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a celebration meeting and forum on Tuesday, Oct. 26 (please click here for the related agenda).

The conference, which is expected to be the biggest knowledge feast of the technology industry in Taiwan this year, will feature former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and Taiwan Yushan Founding Chairman Liu Chao-shiuan (劉兆玄), as well as Vice President of the Executive Yuan Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津).

More importantly, the international conference will feature several heavyweight entrepreneurs, including Acer Group founder Stan Shih (施振榮), United Microelectronics Corporation Honorary Vice Chairman John Hsuan (宣明智), Hung Hai Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉), and two executives from unicorn companies in Taiwan, Appier founder Yu Chih-han (游直翰) and Gogoro founder Horace Luke (陸學森).

The distinguished speakers at the forum will analyze how Taiwan’s high-tech industry can seize the opportunity to respond to the evolution of the U.S.-China technology war into a global technology war.

In the post-epidemic era, they will analyze how companies can break through adversity and advance in the global key technology field.

At the celebration dinner, the association also invited President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to deliver a speech and TSMC founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) to share his insights on the topic of “Learning and Growth of Businessmen.”