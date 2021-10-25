外籍移工匯兌將受保障！移工匯兌公司納金保法範疇 | Migrant workers’ remittance will be protected by the Financial Consumer Protection Act

【看CP學英文】全台外籍移工突破71萬人，然而辛苦賺錢的外籍移工，有時為了匯錢回母國，面臨許多困難和爭議。

The number of migrant workers in Taiwan has exceeded 710,000 as of 2020; however, those who have worked hard to earn money sometimes face many difficulties and disputes during the process of transferring money back to their home countries.

為了讓移工權益不受損，金管會於21日公告外籍移工匯兌公司將納入金融消費者保護法規定的金融服務業範疇，若移工後續透過外籍移工匯兌公司匯款發生爭議，將可和金融消費評議中心申訴。

In order to protect migrant workers’ rights, the Financial Supervisory Commission(FSC, 金管會) announced on Oct. 21 that businesses offering cross-border remittance services for migrant workers will be included in the financial services sector under the Financial Consumer Protection Act (金融消費者保護法).

In this way, if a migrant worker has a dispute about remittance through such businesses, he or she can file a complaint with the Financial Ombudsman Institution (FOI, 金融消費評議中心).

金管會法律事務處長徐萃文21日在例行記者會表示，外籍移工匯兌公司所提供的商品或服務若發生消費爭議，外籍移工除依「外籍勞工在台工作須知」可適用消費者保護法保障自身權益，在外籍移工匯兌公司納入金保法規範後，外籍移工將可多一項金保法申訴評議的救濟途徑。

Head of the FSC’s law section Hsu Tsui-wen (徐萃文), said at a regular press conference on Oct.. 21 that in case of consumer disputes over goods or services provided by businesses that offer cross-border remittance services, migrant workers can protect their own rights and interests by applying the Consumer Protection Act in accordance with the “Guidelines for Foreign Workers in Taiwan” (外籍勞工在台工作須知).

After the above-mentioned businesses are included in the regulation of the FSC, migrant workers will have an additional avenue for redress under the FOI.

由於外籍移工多數無法配合銀行營業時間匯款、且銀行匯款手續費相對高，於是有比較方便的渠道。統振公司申請進金融監理沙盒實驗外籍移工小額匯兌，因為手續費較便宜、轉帳入帳時間快，獲得外籍移工青睞，實驗過程順利。

Since most of the migrant workers are unable to cooperate with the business hours of the bank for remittance combined with the relatively high handling fee of banks, most try to seek more convenient channels.

The Welldone Company (統振股份有限公司) participated in a regulatory sandbox to help migrant workers wire money home. Due to the handling fee being cheaper and the transfer time faster, it was favored by migrant workers and the trial mechanism went smoothly.

隨新電支條例7月上路，開放非銀行及非電支機構經營外籍移工國外小額匯兌，金管會已在日前正式許可統振經營此項業務，成為台灣第一家獲准辦理外籍移工匯兌業務的公司。

With the new “Act Governing Electronic Payment Institutions” (電子支付機構管理條例) coming into effect in July, non-banks and non-wire transfer specific institutions are allowed to operate remittance services for migrant workers, and the FSC has recently granted permission for the Welldone Company to operate this business, making it the first company in Taiwan to be allowed to handle migrant workers’ remittance business officially.

統振沙盒實驗期限將在10月29日屆期，在實驗截止前，金管會將正式核發許可證，讓統振可接軌法規正式開辦。後續若外籍移工透過統振辦理國外匯款發生金融消費爭議，即受金保法保護，可和評議中心申訴。

The Welldone Company regulatory sandbox experiment will expire on Oct. 29, 2021, meaning that before the experiment ends, the FSC will formally issue a permit to allow the Welldone Company to officially operate in compliance with the regulations.

In the future, if a migrant worker handles cross-border remittances through Welldone Company, he or she will be protected by the Financial Consumer Protection Act and can file a complaint with the FOI.