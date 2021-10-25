Two local, 6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported two local infections, six imported COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,376.

According to the CECC, the two local cases include a man in his twenties (case 16485) and another in his forties (case 16486).

Case 16485 tested positive for the virus for visitation purposes at a hospital, and one other possible contact has since been tracked down by the CECC and is currently under quarantine.

The other case (case 16486) was tested for unrelated reasons on Oct. 23 and his infection was also confirmed today.

Five possible contacts have been listed and are under quarantine as well. Health authorities are still looking into possible sources of infection for the two cases.

On the other hand, six imported cases were also reported today, including two men and four women aged between 10 and 60.

They had traveled from England (case 16479), the U.S. (case 16480), and Indonesia (cases 16481 to 16484).

They arrived in Taiwan between Oct. 10 and Oct. 22 and had all submitted negative test results taken three days prior to them boarding their flights.

Meanwhile, the CECC also reported a virus-related death today. Case 12235 was a man in his eighties who had chronic illnesses and had been in contact with infected patients.

He sought medical help on June 8 after losing his appetite and feeling fatigued and was hospitalized on the same day.

His infection was later confirmed on June 10 and was later released from quarantine on July 14.

The man was later released from the hospital on July 23 and was hospitalized again on Oct. 1 after he felt unwell.

Though he tested negative for the virus numerous times during hospitalization, he died on Oct. 22.

As of press time, 16,376 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,733 imported cases, 14,589 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.