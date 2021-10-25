Hon Hai, Gogoro set to help Indonesia with EV development

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) issued a statement on Saturday announcing that Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) and Gogoro founder Horace Luke (陸學森) had a short meeting with Indonesian Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia in Taipei on Oct. 22.

The three discussed their future investment plans in Indonesia, and Bahlil enthusiastically invited Hon Hai (also known as Foxconn) and Gogoro to invest in electric vehicles (EV) in Indonesia while also offering relevant incentives.

According to Chinese-language media, Hon Hai’s statement indicated that during the meeting, Bahlil said he was looking forward to Hon Hai and Gogoro investing in Indonesia and would offer relevant incentives to support Hon Hai’s future investment.

Bahlil said that once Foxconn invests in Indonesia, it could transform the economy, create added value, and allow the battery industry to follow the right path from upstream to downstream development.

The battery industry is an important direction for the Indonesian government’s future plans of building a green economy and a sustainable blue economy, Bahlil said.

He expressed hope that with Hon Hai’s collaboration, Indonesia can use Hon Hai’s electric vehicles to help the country’s industrial transformation.

“The Indonesian government believes that cooperation is one of the main keys to building and developing the battery industry,” said Bahlil.

Bahlil noted that Indonesia is a good location to invest in battery ecosystems because of its natural resources of raw materials, more equitable infrastructure development, and a growing middle class with a potential population that can become a productive workforce and a thriving market.

Liu acknowledged that they are currently planning to establish an integrated battery and electric vehicle industry in Indonesia, which will develop electric vehicles and scooters.

Luke added that he believes the future trend of electric vehicles is inevitable and will happen within this decade.

In June 2021, Hon Hai announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Gogoro to form a strategic partnership in technology and production.

This partnership will allow Gogoro to leverage Hon Hai’s high-tech manufacturing capabilities to enhance the capabilities and scale of battery switching technology and smart electric vehicle production.

According to media reports, the meeting on Oct. 22 was proposed by the Indonesian government and Bahlil came to Taiwan in person.

In addition to the face-to-face communication, he also brought a message from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, expressing their respect for Hon Hai.

Bahlil also received a Model C electric car model from Hon Hai as a gift and joked that he would like to bring the actual car back to Indonesia.