你眼中的新二代是怎麼樣的呢？從「新二代復仇者聯盟聚會」角度看 | Daughter of Vietnamese new immigrant emphasize importance of bi-cultural roots

【看CP學英文】你想像中的新二代是怎麼樣的呢？傳說中新二代具有的雙文化、雙語言優勢，但他們自己是怎麼看待自身和社會的呢？「新二代復仇者聯盟系列聚會」由年紀很輕的新二代劉千萍（Lưu Thiên Bình ）所發起，從2018年開始邀請新二代一起參與，聊聊他們眼中新二代實際的處境。最近，「未來大人物」將劉千萍列入2021未來大人物名單之一 。

What do you picture when you think of second-generation immigrants? Most would think about their dual cultural backgrounds and advantageous language abilities; however, how do they view themselves and the society surrounding them?

“The avengers: the second generation of marriage immigration” (新二代復仇者聯盟系列聚會) was established by a daughter of a new immigrant in Taiwan — Lưu Thiên Bình.

Starting from 2018, she began inviting second-generation immigrants just like her to join in talks to discuss their experiences in Taiwan.

Due to her numerous contributions to the new immigrants’ community in Taiwan, Lưu Thiên Bình was listed as one of the rising stars in 2021 compiled by “Becoming Aces” (未來大人物), an online site that seeks out young “change makers” in Taiwan.

劉千萍從小在彰化鹿港藍領家族長大，父母是一對相差20歲的跨國婚姻夫妻，家中總共有三個小孩。從小她就感受到身邊親戚對越南籍母親的排斥，例如不希望她和母親太親近。來自越南的母親在她16歲時離婚，她也無法理解母親的狀況和心境。直到她準備就讀東吳大學政治系時，突然發現母親就是在她的年紀嫁來台灣，因此開始好奇母親的家鄉文化和成長環境。

Lưu grew up in Lukang Township in Changhua County and was a child of a working-class family. Her parents had a twenty-year age gap between them and were of different nationalities.

In a family of five, Lưu recalled that she could always feel her relatives from Taiwan purposely excluding her Vietnamese mother, including trying to keep her mother and herself from being too close.

Her mother later divorced her father when Lưu was 16 years old, and she remarked that she couldn’t empathize with her mother’s situation or feelings during that difficult time.

Only when she was preparing to enroll in the Department of Political Science at Soochow University (東吳大學) did it dawn on her that her mother came to Taiwan when she was around the same age as her now.

Lưu credited that as the inspiration that led to her curiosity towards her mother’s hometown culture and her childhood.

包括她和一些新二代朋友，都認為自己的身份跟外界所想的雙文化有些出入，因為從小到大新二代明明從小不被鼓勵學習生母的語言與文化，甚至被長輩禁止，成長過程根本沒有所謂的雙語言、雙文化優勢。但現在外界對新二代充滿期待，讓她認為一切不太對勁。

She revealed that some of her second-generation friends believe that their identities are different from what outsiders think of as bi-cultural because, from a young age, they were often explicitly discouraged from learning their mother’s language and culture.

Some were forbidden to do so by their elders and grew up without the so-called bilingual and bicultural advantage. However, they often feel like other Taiwanese often expect them to have the best of both worlds, leading her to look more closely at the discrepancy.

她認為，「過去族群偏見造成的壓迫走過必留下痕跡，因此族群和解的工程，是我國邁向多元文化社會和健康國際觀的重要過程，個人可以從共感他人的生命經歷開始。」

She believes that “the oppression caused by ethnic prejudice in the past has left its mark, so the project of ethnic reconciliation is an important process for Taiwan to move towards a multicultural society and a healthy international outlook.”

“Individuals can start by empathizing with the life experiences of others,” Lưu added.