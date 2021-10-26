Beshear: GOP leaders rebuff overture on essential-worker pay

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican legislative leaders rejected a request to appoint members to a group to discuss using federal pandemic aid to reward frontline workers with bonuses, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

Instead, in yet another reflection of the state’s fiercely divided politics, the top GOP lawmakers suggested the governor work through the committee process once the legislature reconvenes.

The governor had asked that legislative leaders select six lawmakers — four Republicans and two Democrats — to join a working group to fill in details of his plan. Beshear wants to use $400 million in federal pandemic assistance to award extra pay to essential workers employed throughout the pandemic. Republicans hold overwhelming majorities in the legislature.

House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers replied that they’d welcome reviewing the proposal through the legislature’s “regular policymaking process.”

“We respect the legislative committees’ expertise and public’s input in these matters, and do not see any purpose at this time in circumventing their usual jurisdiction with an additional working group,” they wrote to Beshear. “Your administration is welcome to advance any bonus pay proposals during the remaining interim committee schedule, or during the 2022 Regular Session.”

Beshear said he was disappointed by the reply but will keep pressing for the bonus pay.

“I believe strongly that our people who have worked almost two years through this pandemic deserve appreciation, deserve encouragement, deserve an atta’boy and an atta’girl,” he said.