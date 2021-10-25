Mild Typhoon Malau to intensify on Wednesday at earliest

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The 20th tropical storm to form this year, Malau (瑪瑙) is forecast to intensify into a moderate typhoon on Wednesday at the earliest.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局), though there is no chance that the typhoon would affect Taiwan, the weekends will be expecting rain till Monday, with local showers expected on the eastern side of the island and Taipei area.

Meteorologist Chang Cheng-chuan(張承傳) forecasted that the weather will be cooler in the mornings and evenings in the coming week.

During the day, temperatures will reach 24 to 26 degrees in the north, while central and southern parts of Taiwan will reach 30 degrees, Chang said.

The forecaster added that due to the brewing tropical storm, rainfall on the windward side may increase on Saturday and Sunday.

Mild typhoon Malau is currently located 1,890 kilometers east of Cape Eluanbi (鵝鑾鼻) in the early morning on Tuesday, and will likely become a moderate typhoon as early as Wednesday.

Then, it will move towards the eastern sea of Japan, making the probability of it sweeping across Taiwan extremely low.