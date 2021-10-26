MOFA thanks Japan for donating sixth batch of vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (茂木敏充) announced on Tuesday that the country is donating the sixth batch of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines to Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) expressed their thanks following the announcement, and the 300,000 doses are expected to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow.

A MOFA spokesperson stated that Taiwan-Japan relations have always been close and friendly, and the comradeship between the two peoples is profound and special.

The mutual support between the two sides in the fields of humanitarian relief and public health has become an excellent example of neighboring relations, MOFA remarked.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed sincere gratitude to the Japanese side for donating a total of 420 doses of vaccines

As of press time, Japan has donated a total of 4.2 million vaccines to Taiwan, to which Taiwan recently reciprocated by donating 10,000 oximeters and 1,008 oxygen generators.